PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak directed concerned officials to give final touches to development works in District Headquarters Hospital, Hangu including availability of water, electricity and cleanliness, so that the hospital is formally inaugurated soon.

The chief minister (CM) was presiding over a meeting to review developmental strategy for district Hangu at CM Secretariat, Peshawar. Provincial Minister for Education Muhammad Atif Khan, member provincial assembly Shah Faisal and administrative secretaries attended the meeting. On the occasion, Khattak directed for preparing a master plan for housing schemes in Hangu, besides initiation of practical work on different schemes and introduction of easy allotment process of plots.

The meeting was informed about the pace of work on developmental schemes in the district. The meeting was told that the university campus and press club were ready for inauguration while there were still problems in the provision of separate electricity connection to Fareed Khan Shaheed District Headquarter (DHQ) Hospital, as well as water supply and cleanliness arrangements in the hospital.

The chief minister directed for completing the remaining works within two weeks. He also directed for carrying out estimate of cost on remodelling of main Hangu road besides permanent cleanliness and removal of encroachments in the city. Khattak directed for ensuring cleanliness both inside and outside of the hospital. Khattak also asked the officials to acquire land for the proposed housing schemes in Hangu district and devise a strategy to ensure the plots are allotted on merit under a set procedure.

The chief minister said the present government was spending resources for public welfare. He directed the elected representatives to play their role for ensuring transparency in proposed schemes.

PML-N to form next govt in KP, claims Muqam

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senior leader and Advisor to Prime Minister Ameer Muqam predicted that the PML-N would form next government in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.

Ideological workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are saying goodbye to the party which has worried Imran Khan, Muqam claimed while speaking at a public gathering at Akbar Pura wherein a tehsil councillor and former secretary information of PTI Haider Ali Shah Bacha along with his family members announced joining the PML-N. Muqam said people were leaving PTI because they have fed up of agitation politics.

Ameer Muqam said PTI came into power with a slogan of eliminating corruption in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP). However, it is still a dream because ministers and even the chief executive of the province is involved in corruption, he alleged. He said the provincial government was awarding huge contracts to blue-eyed people or family members.

Merit is not being followed in the province while corruption is rampant, Muqam said, adding that PTI had made tall claims of changing peoples’ fortunes, but badly failed to launch any mega project in KP during their government which is going to complete four years. He alleged that those who wanted to derail democracy and stop ongoing uplift projects in the country were holding protests and staging sit-ins. However, that would give them nothing because people wanted progress and development, he maintained. The advisor said people of the country had rejected the politics of PTI which was based on agitations. He said PTI had deceived people of the province, because it had so far failed to fulfil any promise it had made with people of this province.

He claimed that PML-N had become a major political force in the province and days are not far when PML-N would be in the government. He said more senior politicians would join the party in future.