KARACHI - Provincial Minister for Population Welfare Department Mir Mumtaz Hussain Jakhrani on Sunday directed all the district population officers, medical officers, reproductive health services (RHS) centers and the field staff to fully cooperate with the health department for making the anti-polio campaign, due to begin on 16th, successful.

“With combined efforts and dedication, we will complete our mission of making Pakistan polio free soon,” he said, and added, “We have to save and secure our nation’s future as these children will run the country in future. Their health and safety is state’s responsibility.”

The minister said that he would himself inspect the campaign and contribution made by the population welfare department. Despite acknowledging all stakeholders’ seriousness towards the campaign, Jakhrani warned all those found lacking in commitment against making lame excuses, saying these will not be tolerated.

Population Welfare Department is an active partner in the campaign, and is ready to dedicate all material and non-material resources for the eradication of polio.