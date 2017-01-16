LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) here on Monday awarded death sentence to the mother of Zeenat Bibi in 'honour killing' case for burning her daughter alive in June 2016 for marrying the man of her choice.

Zeenat Rafiq, 18, was reportedly set on fire alive by her mother Parveen Bibi after about one and a half week she fled with Hasan Khan to marry him before a court in Lahore.

Police had suspected that Parveen Bibi along with her son Anees and son-in-law killed Zeenat.

Parveen had earlier confessed her crime and said that she killed her daughter for "bringing shame to the family".

Chaudhry Muhammad Ilyas, an ATC-IV judge, awarded death sentence to the mother Perveen, and sentenced life in prison award to Zeenat's brother Anees. However, Zeenat's brother in law (sister’s husband) was found innocent in the case.

The court also learned during hearing of the case that Zeenat was first beaten by her mother and brother, then her mother threw kerosene on her and set her on fire.

Parveen in court today accepted responsibility for Zeenat's death.

Earlier, Zeenat's husband Hasan Khan told media that he had agreed to send his wife back to her parent’s home after they promised that they would organise a traditional wedding reception for them.

He told the media that Zeenat did not want to go back to her parents’ home because she was afraid of being killed. "But she agreed after her family gave assurances regarding her safety," he was quoted by a TV channel as saying.

Zeenat Bibi was set on fire in Lahore. None of her relatives sought to claim her body, according to police, leaving her new husband’s family to bury her charred remains in the dark in a graveyard near the city.