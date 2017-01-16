MULTAN-The Allied Professional Group of lawyers won District Bar Association Multan elections for the year 2017-18 as its candidate Yousuf Zubair, who was also supported by PML-N and JI, defeated PPP-backed candidate Mumtaz Noor Tangra.

Mr Zubari got 1,086 votes while his opponent Tangra secured 924 votes. The polling begun at 9am and continued till 4 pm without any interval. No untoward incident took place during the polling. A total of 3,681 voters were eligible to use their right to choose their representatives.

For General Secretary office, there was a contest among three candidates. Anees Mehdi got 973 votes and won this seat while Javed Dogar remained runner up with 772 votes and Chaudhry Kamran third with 261 votes. Similarly, Abdul Sattar won Vice President office as he got 838 votes while Ms Shagufta stood second with 477 votes and Muhammad Ijaz third with 35 votes.

The Joint Secretary office was won by Sadaf Tirmzi, who got 931 votes, while Shahnaz Saeed was runner up with 729 votes and Musarrat Yasmeen third with 322 votes. Kh Ijaz Hussain Siddiqui was elected as Finance Secretary. He got 1,047 votes. Rabia Saghar stood second with 940 votes. The office of Library Secretary was won by Mehr Khurram Hussain, who got 693 votes. His nearest competitor Nargis Siraj got 453 votes, Sanobar Iqbal 446 votes and Allah Daad Khan 384 votes.

Earlier, the 10 executive members have already been elected unopposed. They include Tasawur Abbas, Javed Malik, Hafiz Abdul Rauf, Riaz Hussain, Salman Elahir, Syed Saleem Hussain, Taifoor ul Konain, Muhammad Amjad Khan, Muhammad Taqi and Wilayat Ali Kkhan.