ISLAMABAD - Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah, who is on an official visit to Bahrain, on Sunday called on Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Force Rear Admiral Sheikh Khalifa Bin Abdullah Al Khalifa.

A statement issued by Pakistan Navy here said that on arrival at the Royal Bahrain Naval Forces Headquarters, the naval chief was received by his counterpart Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Force.

A guard of honour was also presented to the Naval chief.

During the meeting, Admiral Zakaullah dilated upon matters of mutual interest and bilateral naval collaboration.

The Admiral highlighted Pakistan’s commitment and performance in fight against terrorism including participation in Coalition Maritime Campaign Plan (CMCP) and Counter Piracy Operations as well as Command of Multinational Task Forces 150 and 151.

Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Force highly appreciated the role and contributions of Pakistan Navy in maintaining peace and stability in the region and extending cooperation to Royal Bahrain Navy in diverse fields.