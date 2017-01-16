LAHORE - The PTI has failed to prove its allegations against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the PML-N doesn’t expect the Supreme Court will give a verdict against him, Railways Minister Khwaja Saad Rafiq said here yesterday.

Talking to a group of senior journalists at the Mayo Gardens rest house of the Pakistan Railways, he said the party would not nominate anybody as prime minister if the apex court came up with an unfavourable judgment. He however did not tell what would be the party’s future course of action in that eventuality.

Provincial ministers Zaeem Hussain Qadri and Rana Mashhood were also present.

Answering a question, Khwaja Saad said the PML-N government was not thinking of holding elections before completing its mandated term of five years. “We’ll avail of even the last 24 hours of our term”.

He said the PML-N did not believe the PTI stood any future in Punjab as Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif was doing wonders by completing development projects at an unbelievably fast pace. According to him, the Orange Line train could be completed in six months because of the chief minister’s keen interest in this China-backed project, which has been made a part of the CPEC.

Energy projects in Punjab, he said, were also being completed and there would be no power shortages by the time the next elections are held.

Answering a question, the minister said that the PML-N would also devise a political strategy which would make it impossible for the PTI to set foot in Punjab.