GUJRANWALA: One person was burnt has been burnt to death due to fire caused by gas leakage here on Monday.

Rescue sources said that a man lit match stick to turn-on gas burner for preparing but he was wrapped by fire flames caused by gas leakage.

The 45-year-old man was burnt to death before the blaze could be extinguished. The body was later shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Meanwhile six workers were injured when boiler of a factory exploded in Gujranwala on Monday. Rescue sources said that boiler of factory located near Papnakha in Gujranwala went off with big bang.

Six factory workers engaged in routine work near the scene sustained injuries who were shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Gujranwala for treatment.