Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday said Pakistan supports and looks forward to an Afghan-led and owned peace and reconciliation process.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief expressed these views during a meeting with US Central Command chief General Joseph Votel.

“Pakistan has undertaken operations against terrorists of all hue and colour and there are no safe havens inside Pakistan to be used against Afghanistan,” said General Bajwa.

The army chief also highlighted the importance Pakistan accords to its relations with US, particularly cooperation in counter-terrorism and regional stability, said the statement.

“Blame game is detrimental to enduring peace and stability,” the military’s media wing quoted the army chief as saying. He also expressed his commitment to fully cooperate with the US-led Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan.