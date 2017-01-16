DERA GHAZI KHAN - Terming the ongoing Panama case against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s children ‘nation’s war against corruption’, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan said Sunday that country would soon be rid of the ‘Sharif mafia.’

Addressing a public meeting at Dera Ghazi Khan cricket stadium, Khan said it was a fact that people of South Punjab were facing hardships due to Takht-i-Lahore and even residents of Lahore were also annoyed over the dictatorship of Takht-i-Lahore.

“If we win this war against corruption, our country will head to new era of prosperity,” he said while.

Khan claimed that Nawaz Sharif looted nation’s wealth through money laundering. He reiterated that PM Sharif had been caught in the Panama Papers case.

“I am not going to spare corrupt looters until I am alive.”

The PTI chief expressed hope that his party would win ‘war against corruption’ and build ‘Naya Pakistan’.

Mocking at the ruling government, Khan said he was forming a ‘corruption team’ that will be led by Nawaz Sharif.

He also cited recent BBC report accusing PM’s children of owning properties in London.

He vowed to build hospital in DG Khan, after launching the same venture in Karachi. "It takes a lot of work to build a cancer hospital," he said.

“We need to make New Pakistan, where the poor can get their rights and basic necessities of life,” he added.

Imran said the people of Punjab were tired of 'Takht-i-Lahore'.

"There is one law for the powerful but another for the common man... Young boys are educated in seminaries and can't progress in life," he said.

"It is the government's responsibility to give you social benefits as long as you are jobless," he said.

The PTI chief briefed the audience on the Panama case and conducted an informal audience poll asking attendees whether they believed the prime minister would be proven guilty in the case.

“PTI's ‘new Pakistan’ is the ideology of Allama Muhammad Iqbal for an Islamic Pakistan.”

Khan said Sharif and Co had plundered Rs500 billion of the nation.

The PTI chief said Prime Minister Sharif had become an 'expert' in corruption.

He said Pakistan's future would be decided in Panama leaks case. He said PTI sit-ins had created awareness among masses and had changed Pakistan. "Masses now realise stolen tax money was taken to Panama."

Imran said free education and free heath facility was basic right of every citizen.

"The Qatari letter is a fraud and forgery and an attempt to conceal the corruption of Sharif family," Khan said.

He also questioned the claims made by Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz in a document she filed in the apex court regarding her asset details.

"Where did she get the money from when she is dependent on her father? There is no beneficiary of the firms like Hussain Nawaz claimed. There is one owner and that is Maryam," he said.

PTI chief criticized Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman, saying his accountability is still pending and Maulana is an agent of Nawaz Sharif.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Raja Riaz, Jehangir Khan Tareen, Ishaq Khan Khawani, Muhammad Aamir Dogar, Ahmed Ali Dreshik, Sardar Saifuddin Khan, Akhwand Humayun Raza, Mrs. Zartaj Gull, Dr Shaheena Najeeb Khosa and a large number of PTI workers including women attended meeting.

Before the start of public meeting, rumours were in the air that former Punjab chief minister Sardar Dost Muhammad Khosa will join PTI during the meeting, but these proved false.