Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s lawyer Makhdoom Ali Khan on Monday continued arguments in Panama Papers case in Supreme Court (SC).

During the proceeding, the counsel read out Dr Mubasshir Hassan case’s verdict that was announced in 2009. He said that federation didn’t act on the instructions in the case.

Makhdoom Ali Khan argued that on April 1, federal government was asked to write letter to Swiss officials whereas PM was sentenced on April 26, 2012.

On May 4, the case was again raised in SC due to rolling of Speaker after which the court ordered to de-seat Yousaf Raza Gillani on June 19.

PM’s counsel while referring Jahangir Tareen case, maintained that for disqualification from the public office under Article 62 and 63 of the constitution the person should be convicted from a court of law.

He said that rules exist to determine falsehood and misrepresentation of facts and added that premier’s address in the National Assembly was also challenged in a court in the past.

Makhdoom Ali Khan said that the prime minister was also blamed of not speaking the truth at that time. The Speaker had rejected the reference against the prime minister and the Lahore High Court had declared the speaker’s decision as lawful.

The bench raised questions over the Prime Minister’s speech in the parliament. In his remarks Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan said that first the prime minister had said he had not misrepresented information. “Now he is arguing that even if he misrepresented information, he has immunity.”

“Can this immunity be withdrawn?” Justice Asif Saeed Khosa asked.

The PM’s counsel answered that the parliament can withdraw the immunity. He added that the court will have to look at the speech in accordance with the law, and then give a verdict.

Justice Azmat Saeed said that the article 62 is also part of the constitution. “Does it not apply on the Prime Minister if he misrepresented information?”

Counsel for Jamat-e-Islami (JI) asked copies of all the court rulings. The JI also submitted a petition against the Prime Minister where the National Assembly speaker, cabinet and federation have been made party.

The hearing has been postponed till January 17 (Tuesday).

During the proceedings, the PTI leadership was seen dozing off in the courtroom, which was warmer when compared to the biting cold outside. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s counsel Naeem Bukhari slept through out the hearing , Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Shireen Mazari were dozing on and off, while PTI chief Imran Khan looked visibly tired, according to a Geo News correspondent.