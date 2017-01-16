SARGODHA/ MANDI BAHAUDDIN/ SIALKOT/ HAFIZABAD/- KAMALIA/ MAILSI/ AHMEDPUR EAST/ ATTOCK- Lawyers across Punjab elected office bearers of their respective district and tehsil bar associations for year 2017, here the other day.

According to results, Rao Fazlur Rehman was elected as president and Waseem Saleem Dogar as general secretary of Sargodha District Bas Association (DBA) for the year 2017. Rao Fazalur Rehman obtained 742 votes while his opponent Malik Shafqat Abbas could get 699 votes.

Muhammad Akbar Bhatti was elected as vice president with 650 votes. Waseem Saleem Dogar won the slot of general secretary by obtaining 787 votes while his rival Rana Abid could get 647 votes. Similarly, Waqas Riaz Gujjar was elected joint secretary with 900 votes while his opponent Ulfat Hussain Ulfat got 418 votes.

In Mandi Bahauddin, Ghulam Rasul Gondal was elected as president and Mohsin Nazir Gondal general secretary of Mandi Bahauddin DBA. Ghulam Rasul obtained 366 votes against his rival Shahid Iqbal Gondal who could secure 277 votes.

The other candidates elected are: Rana Ashraf was elected as vice president with 325 votes while Qaisar Imran as joint secretary with 369 votes.

In tehsil Phalia, Saifullah Chidhar was elected as president of the Tehsil Bar Association (TBA) by securing 183 votes against his rival Ansar Mehmood who could get 135 votes.

Muzammil Hussain won the seat of general secretary. The other elected candidates include: Sarfraz Arain was elected as vice president while Shaukat Ali Tarar and Syed Hassan Mehdi were elected unopposed joint and finance secretaries respectively of the TBA.

In tehsil Malakwal, Muzaffar Iqbal Gondal won the slot of the TBA president by obtaining 106 votes against his rival candidate Shoaib Ghegha who got 96 votes.

Ikramullah and Muddassir Hussain were elected as vice president and general secretary respectively.

In Sialkot, Ch Shaukat Ali was elected president of Sialkot DBA by defeating his opponent Shahid Mir. Ch Shaukat Ali obtained 595 votes while his rival Shahid Mir could get 445 votes.

Zahid Saleem Bajwa was elected general secretary of the DBA by defeating his rival Sohail Iqbal Harrar with the lead of only two votes. Zahid Bajwa got 405 votes while his rival Sohail Iqbal Harrar secured 403 votes.

In tehsil Daska, Tahir Rauf Ahmed was elected president of Daska Bar Association. He got 300 votes against his rival Nasir Ali Ghuman who got 240 votes. Asad Ishaq Sandhu was elected general secretary by defeating Mudassar Shafiq.

In tehsil Sambrial, Muhammad Amjad Khan and Ayaz Ahmed Butt were elected president and general secretary respectively of the Sambrial Bar Association.

In tehsil Pasrur, Nasir Sandhu and Niaz Ahmed Bajwa were elected president and general secretary respectively of the Pasrur Bar Association.

In tehsil Shakargarh, Amjad Salamat was elected president while Qaisar Majeed was elected general secretary of Shakargarh Tehsil Bar Association.

In tehsil Zafarwal, Hafiz Anwar Zia and Kashif Mushtaq were elected president and general secretary respectively of Zafarwal Bar Association.

In Narowal district, Umar Farooq was elected president while Shamshad Malhi was elected general secretary of the District Bar Association. In Hafizabad, Ch Shoaib Bhatti and Rana Mudassar were elected president and general secretary respectively of Hafizabad DBA.

Mr Bhatti got 460 votes while his rival Amanullah Sandhu secured 254 votes. Rana Mudassar obtained 467 votes and his opponent Ansar Dhothar got 245 votes.

The other elected office bearers are: Shahid Latif Gill as vice president, Ejaz Chidhar as joint secretary, Haji Bilal Sheikh as finance secretary, Attiqur Rehman Malik as library secretary. The polling remained peaceful amid foolproof security arranged by the district administration on premises of the judicial complex.

In tehsil Pindi Bhattian, Rai Najamul Hasaan was elected president of Tehsil Bar Association. Tasawur Hussain Bhatti was elected as general secretary.

The other office bearers elected are: Waqar Ahmed Hunjra as vice president, Amjad Ali as joint secretary, Zahid Iqbal as finance secretary and Rab Nawaz Bhatti as library secretary.

In Kamalia, Mehr Yasin Darsana and Ch Amjad Ali Dogar respectively were elected as president and general secretary of Tehsil Bar Association. Mehr Yasin Darsana obtained 65 votes while his opponents - Munir Ahmed Chaudhry and Mazhar Iqbal Malhotra -could secure 52 and 48 votes respectively.

Ch Amjad Ali got 61 votes while his opponents - Uzair Ahmed and Khalid Rafique secured 42 and 59 votes each.

Similarly, Irfan Ahmed Qazi was elected as vice president, Imtiaz Sheikh as joint secretary, Abdul Sattar Niazi as finance secretary and Ehsan Abbas was elected as library secretary.

In Mailsi, Sardar Noor Khan was elected as president of the Tehsil Bar Association by defeating Malik Mushtaq with a lead of seven votes. Other candidates elected are: Mian Sohail was elected as vice president, Nasir Mumtaz general secretary, Hafiz Muhammad Arshad joint secretary, Mehr Muhammad Akmal finance secretary and Shahida Gillani was elected as library secretary.

In Ahmedpur East, Nazar Hussain Aslam was elected as president of Tehsil Bar Association by obtaining 209 votes. Shehzad Gul Niazi was elected general secretary of the TBA with 228 votes.

In Attock, Israr Ahmed was elected as president of Attock DBA. He got 220 votes against his rival candidate Tahir Bukhari who could secure 173 votes.

The other candidates elected are: Shad Ali Yousufzai was elected vice president, Faisal Bokhari general secretary and Tauseefur Rehman was elected as finance secretary.

Samina Bibi and Taimur Naseem were elected unopposed as joint and library secretary respectively.