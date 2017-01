ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) heard Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf case today, related to foreign funding.

ECP has demanded PTI to submit details of foreign funding. While PTI’s lawyer asked for a new date for next month in the case.

According to sources, Chief Election Commissioner Justice (Retd) Sardar Raza had asked PTI’s lawyer to submit a written apology in the court as PTI was using delaying tactics.