Two students were injured after they fell from the roof of a college building in Gujranwala while taking selfies on Monday.

According to details, the two female students– Nazish and Sana — enrolled in Government Postgraduate College Sattelite Town — fell from the roof of the college building while taking selfie photos.

College administration, in a statement, has said that the two students have suffered head injuries in the incident.

The girls were taken to a hospital for medical attendance.

Selfie deaths have become a reality not only in Pakistan but worldwide as the number of people who die every year while taking a selfie, has been on a rise recently at an alarming rate.