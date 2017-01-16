Gilgit - A female teacher from Gilgit-Baltistan has been nominated for the Global Teacher Award, sponsored by the Varkey Foundation. The award focuses on improving global teacher capacity by training tens of thousands of teachers in developing countries, providing access to education via a variety of programmes and projects.

Salima Baigum, who has been working in a women elementary college in Gilgit since 1992, has been selected for global teacher award 2017. Salima Baigum has been selected among 20,000 applicants from around the world for the global teacher award. She had to write an essay about her life achievements and provide evidence to be able to qualify for the award. The whole process was overseen by the Varkey Foundation of the United Kingdom.

She has vast experience in early childhood development, curriculum planning and development, content development. At least 20,000 applicants from 179 countries had applied for the award. Salima Baigum has been shortlisted among the world best 50 teachers.