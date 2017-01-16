SIALKOT-Police raided a garments factory in Chitti Sheikhaan locality and rescued a worker who had been chained for about two months there by the factory owners for his failure to return borrowed money.

Sadaqat Ali had borrowed Rs200,000 from Zulfiqar Butt and his brother Sarfraz Butt but could not return the borrowed money. As a result, the factory owners chained the workers with a sewing machine and forced him to do round-the-clock work for the last one and half months to clear his dues.

On a tip off, contingent of Muradpur police raided small factory and rescued the chained worker and arrested Sarfraz Butt while Zulfiqar Butt managed to escape.

The victim told the police that the accused owners had been taking forced labour work from him by keeping him chained in his illegal detention for not clearing the borrowed money.

According to the senior police officials, the police have registered a case (No. 22/2017) under sections 34, 342, 348 PPC and 12 Labour Act against the factory owners. The case has been registered on the report of Riasat Ali, the father of the victim Sadaqat Ali. Police have sent the accused behind bars.

GOVT CLAIMS: Punjab Minister for Local Bodies Manshaullah Butt has said that the local bodies were the nursery of democracy. The LB system is helpful in social development and solving the problems of the people besides providing all the basic facilities.

He was addressing a reception hosted in his honour by Mayor of Sialkot Municipal Corporation Tauheed Akhtar. He added that the government has put the country on the highway to development. He said that the nation has made a fabulous development in every sphere of life during the last three years, which had not made during the last 68 years. He narrated that Pakistan has made unmatched and exemplary development due to the effective, positive and revolutionary economical policies.

Mayor Ch Tauheed Akhtar said that the PML-N was actively implementing its social welfare oriented agenda to serve the masses. He said that the government had already put the country on the highway to success.

“Only the PML-N is changing the destiny of the nation by making hectic efforts to pull the country out of all the inner and outer dangers,” he added. He asked the LB representatives to leave no stone unturned for serving the people helping the government to raise the living standard of the people trough the easy and smooth provision of facilities at their doorsteps.