QUETTA - An anti-terrorism court on Saturday rejected bail plea of MPA Abdul Majeed Khan Achakzai in traffic sergeant’s murder case.

Traffic sergeant Attaullah was killed on June 20 when a vehicle allegedly driven by the lawmaker hit him.

The MPA from treasury benches is also serving as member of the Public Accounts Committee presented himself before the law after the tragic incident.

The lawmaker's counsel – advocate Naseebullah Tareen – had filed a bail application before the Anti-Terrorism Court Quetta-I which was rejected by the ATC Judge Dawood Khan Nasar. After hearing the arguments the court had reserved the verdict three days back, which was announced on Saturday.

Separately, the Quetta District and Sessions Judge Rashid Mehmood granted bail to legislator Majeed Khan in another murder case that had been filed in 1992. The judge ordered the police to set him free on bail worth Rs 0.3 million.



OUR STAFF REPORTER