Babar Awan warns of ‘Danda Force’ on Panama Day

Former law minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Babar Awan warned of a brawl between workers of PTI and PML-N ahead of Supreme Court’s hearing of Panama Papers case.

Speaking in The Other Side with Alina Shigri, the former senator said authorities concerned should ensure proper security for Monday’s hearing in the apex court.

“I have received credible information that they (PML-N) plan to unleash their ‘Danda Force’ tomorrow. They keep on saying that they’ll fight,” said Awan.

“They’ll fight who? What institutions do they plan on targeting now?”