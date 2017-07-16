ISLAMABAD - The special inquiry committee on illegal appointments in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has started hearing of the cases of officers regarding their ‘illegal’ appointment in the anti-graft body, it has been learnt.

Well placed sources informed The Nation that the probe committee has kicked off its work from last week and summoned the deputy directors to justify their hiring in the Bureau on merit. They said the inquiry committee will hear the cases of NAB officers on daily basis in next two to three weeks and it also summoned the DGs level officers in the same case.

The NAB had served show cause notices to Irfan Mangi, NAB representative in the Joint Investigation Team in Panama case, and others on the directives of inquiry committee formed by the Supreme Court to investigate illegal appointments, promotion, deputation in the Bureau.

The Supreme Court constituted the committee On March 31, headed by Establishment Division Secretary Syed Tahir Shahbaz, a DG level officer of NAB is also member of the committee.

Chairman Committee, Secretary Establishment Division Syed Tahir Shahbaz confirmed that the committee had started its work and heard the cases of officers last week. He said that the committee would submit its report to apex court as soon as it finishes its work.

The committee started its work with little delay due to the poor health of its one member from the FPSC.

According to the NAB show-cause notice issued by the deputy chairman NAB, a copy available with The Nation, “You (NAB officers) are informed through this notice that your initial appointment in NAB as Deputy Director was inconsistent with TSC 8.02 & NAO, 2002 on account of the following: “The experience certificate from the previous department does not indicate if it is acquired in the fields of investigation/inquiries/ research/legal matters”. “And whereas I, as competent authority, am satisfied that the show-cause notice should be issued to you on the basis of above-mentioned grounds and in pursuance of a judgment of the Supreme Court of Pakistan dated 31-3-2017 in a suo motu case No 13/2016 and in accordance with Section 8.02 of NAB’s TCS.” “Therefore, you are called upon to appear and show cause within 10 days from the receipt of this notice as to why your services may not be terminated as per Section 8.02 of NAB Employees’ Terms and Conditions of Services, 2002. Your reply will be examined by the committee which, after affording you an opportunity of hearing, will record its findings for transmission to the NAB chairman,” it added.

The document further said: “If no reply to this show-cause notice is received within 10 days, it will be presumed that you have no defence to offer in the matter, prompting imposition of appropriate penalty. You should also state if you wish to be heard in person by the committee or not.”

The committee would also listen to the NAB DGs, including Zahir Shah, Muhammad Altaf Bawani, Husnain Ahmed and Farooq Nasir Awan — whose appointment summaries were sanctioned by the former caretaker prime minister. Earlier, NAB had sacked its four DGs on the direction of the Supreme Court in the same case.

