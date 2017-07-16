KARACHI - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rahman has said that huge political division has emerged in the country and USA and Indian conspiracies to sabotage the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) are underway. “Currently two political groups have emerged in the country; the first one is in favour of CPEC while the other is against it,” he opined.

He said efforts were underway to unite the religious parties and that JUI-F was making contacts with religious groups in this regard as it was need of the hour to bring country out of crisis. The JUI-F chief expressed these views while talking to media men after meeting with Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan (JUP) General Secretary Shah Owais Norani at his residence here on Saturday. JUI-F’s Rashid Mohammad Somroo, Qari Mohammad Usman, and leaders of JUP were also present on the occasion.

Stressing the unification of religious parties, Fazal said that the party had constituted a committee under the supervision of Deputy Chairman Senate Moulana Abdul Ghafoor Haderi, which was contacting different religious parties. “We are still in contact with each other even after the dissolution of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA),” said JUI-F chief, and added, “Though Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) entered into a coalition with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), but did not break ties with us.” On the occasion Fazal invited PTI to become the part of religious parties’ alliance. He further said that the world was once again moving towards division and the emerging situation had brought Pakistan, China, Russia and Turkey closer while CPEC was the outcome of Pak-China`s 70 years old friendship.

He said that Pakistan should look towards China as it was emerging as the world power. “This is particularly more important given that USA and India are coming closer to each other,” he argued. The JUI-F chief said that conspiracies were being hatched against CPEC and India and USA wanted to keep China from growing. “Panama leaks case is not about the elimination of corruption from the country, but an attempt to destabilise Pakistan and create political instability,” Fazl opined. “Earlier former president Asif Ali Zardari and prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani became the targets, and now the same is going to happen with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif,” he added. He urged the armed forces and masses to be on the same page in order to ensure protection of CPEC. “It is regrettable that some forces are supporting anti-democratic moves,” Fazl said, and added, “I have not been dictated. I am not saving the government, but trying to save Pakistan. And I am hopeful that justice will come out of the Supreme Court, not PTI.”

Our Staff Reporter