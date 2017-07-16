ISLAMABAD - Railways Minister and senior PML-N leader Kh Saad Rafiq has said that the ruling party would fight political and legal battles over the JIT report on Panama Papers revelations.

Talking to media persons outside the Supreme Court on Saturday, Saad Rafiq said Panama Papers were part of a foreign conspiracy against Pakistan. He said those comparing Pakistan with Iceland were living in fool’s paradise as Pakistan was an atomic power. He said educated people were using social media in a wrong way as to just criticise the incumbent government. “Some people think that politicians are only thieves,” he continued.

He said a powerful leadership in Pakistan would take the country forward and it would be one of the leading economies in the next two decades. He said this situation was hurting those who wanted Pakistan to remain weak and continue to carry the begging bowl to IMF.

The senior political leader said it should be decided once for all that the government would come and go through votes as voters were the best judge about the elected people. In addition, there was an independent media which was carrying out accountability.

Saad Rafiq said during the last four years, the political situation was the same and politicians’ image had been distorted. He emphasised that it would have been better to judge the political parties for their delivery in federal and provincial governments. However, he regretted that in Pakistan politics was being done through allegations. He advised the PML-N workers not to respond to the abuses being hurled by the PTI leaders and workers.

He said there was need to address the challenges of poverty and un-employment instead of leg pulling.

To a question, Saad said why he should apologise if he had not committed any contempt of court. He said the court had asked for the transcript of the speeches delivered during Panama joint investigation team (JIT) probe but no notice had been received in this regard so far. He also said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would submit its reservations over JIT report in the court.

Saad said, “We want to lead the country on the path of development but opposition is pulling it backwards by maligning the prime minister.”