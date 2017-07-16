ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders reiterated party’s position to contest the JIT report in court of law as they argue that it has failed to come up with any proof of corruption against the prime minister.

State Minister Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhary and MNA Danial Aziz, addressing a press conference Saturday said that those demanding the resignation of the prime minister should first read the JIT report.

Dispelling the impression of any differences within the party both the leaders said that the unflinching support the party’s parliamentarians had extended to the prime minister was unprecedented.

Chaudhary claimed that the jurisdiction of the JIT was to investigate the ownership of London flats but it worked beyond its ambit and started investigation against the Sharif family.

He said that the JIT could not find even a single example of corruption in the 35-year long political career of Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif.

Chaudhary said the PML-N parliamentary party had expressed unwavering support to the PM and voiced complete confidence in his leadership.

Aziz, speaking on the occasion said that the remarks in the report against the PM were based on mere speculations instead of proofs.

He said that words such as “most likely” and “it seems” had been used in the report to declare prime minister, owner of the flats, and that it was not acceptable. Why the JIT did not record the statement of the Qatari prince who was an important and main witness?, he asked.

Aziz said that he would humbly request the top court to look into the JIT findings.

He alleged that JIT Head Wajid Zia of hiring his cousin’s firm in England to facilitate the probe because he was “giving a discount”.

Our Staff Reporter