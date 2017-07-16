QUETTA - Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) candidate Usman Badini was leading by-election in NA-260 Quetta-cum-Noshki-cum Chagai held on Saturday.

According to unofficial results, JUI-F candidate Usman Badini was so far leading the by-election in NA-260 which is Pakistan’s largest constituency.

The by-election was held peacefully as no untoward incident was reported throughout the area. The overall turnout, however, remained low.

As per unofficial results from 85 polling stations of total 407, the JUI-F candidate bagged 13,439 votes, clinching the first position, while Balochistan National Party candidate Bahadur Mengal got 9,457 votes, PkMAP candidate Jamal Tarakai remained third with 5,344 votes and PPP candidate Umair Muhammad Hasni secured 1,736 votes.

Balochistan Election Commissioner Muhammad Naeem Majeed Jaffar and the candidates visited various polling stations. Deputy Inspector General Police Abdur Razzaq Cheema also visited several polling stations in Quetta and inspected security arrangements.

In the beginning, media persons were not allowed by the personnel of security forces to enter the polling stations. They were, however, allowed after the arrival of the senior officials of the provincial election commission.

