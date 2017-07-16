ISLAMABAD - Central leader of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Qamar Zaman Kaira has asked Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to lift the veil from the faces of those “conspiring” against the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and democracy, and also disclose the “secrets” he was keeping.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, the PPP leader said that neither the democracy was under threat nor anyone was conspiring against the government.

All that is going on is related to the revelations of the Sharif family’s wealth in the joint investigation team (JIT) report, which they need to justify, Kaira added.

In a satirical tone, Kaira said asked, “what sort of conspiracy is this as according to their understanding an apex court-formed investigation body has come up with some evidence against the discrepancies in the assets and income of the Sharif family, and how come all this has turned into a conspiracy against the government, democracy and economic progress of the country.”

He asked the prime minister to take the parliament into confidence on whatever conspiracy was being hatched against his government and incumbent political dispensation and if found correct PPP leadership would be the first to stand against it.

Kaira said that the history of the PPP was full of sacrifices for the cause of democracy and constitution, and they had even sacrificed their leaders in the way and would not hesitate for a moment to lay down their lives for upholding of the system.

He requested the prime minister that in the face of the JIT report findings, the prime minister should step down as he had earlier promised and let the system function. Kaira maintained that in the past conspiracies were hatched against democratic governments by intelligence agencies.

He urged Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to come forward and name “conspirators” who were working against democracy in Pakistan.

"What secrets are buried in your heart, Mian Sahib? Please tell us who are the conspirators?," he said.

"You never fought for democracy. The PPP is enough to save democracy," Kaira added. The PPP leader said that Nawaz Sharif used to insult and berate Benazir Bhutto, who returned to Pakistan to give her life for the country.

He said that Nawaz Sharif handed over the country to a dictator in the dark of night.

"You made a deal with Musharraf and target us with taunts of NRO?" Kaira said.

He alleged that Nawaz Sharif had used funds “obtained from Osama bin Laden” to hatch conspiracies against Benazir Bhutto government. Kaira urged the prime minister to unmask the conspiracy against his government, assuring him that the PPP would save democracy.

He said that when PPP talked of conspiracies, it openly accused agencies and the judiciary.

"Come forward with the secret of who's the conspirator, we will save democracy," Kaira said.

"On whose directions did you move court on Memogate case? With whom you were rubbing shoulders at that time?" he sarcastically asked.

Kaira advised the prime minister to look among his party ranks, and he would find those hatching conspiracy against his government.

He further said the entire opposition was united against the prime minister.

Democracy would not come under any threat if Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif would be dislodged, Kaira added.

He further said that the JIT was neither formed by Imran Khan or the opposition it came into existence on the orders of the apex court and all what it had done was very much on the direction of the court.

Our Staff Reporter