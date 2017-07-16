KASUR - The news of transfer of DPO Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi to Balochistan spread across the district like a wild fire and sent a wave of shock among citizens and made everyone tearful.

SP (investigations) Amjad Qureshi, on the other hand, took the charge of acting DPO with a pledge to maintain the existing law and order situation.

People, belonging to all walks of life, were witnessed in tears and willing to have a look of DPO Ali Rizvi whom they considered the man behind unprecedented maintenance of peace across the district. Delegations of traders, journalists and lawyers called on the DPO and expressed gratitude to him for his services he rendered to protect life, property and honour of the common man.

They lauded his steps for setting long-lasting peace across the district by holding open courts and eliminating notorious outlaws. They lauded these steps that proved helpful in bridging the gap between police and the public.

They said that Mr Rizvi, through his actions against outlaws, had created a sense of security among masses and they felt themselves secure from criminals.

Earlier, DPO Ali Rizvi visited Bulleh Shah Shrine where people broke down over his transfer. They extended him best wishes for his future posting. He urged people belonging to all walks of life to cooperate with the police to make Kasur a crime free city. The acting DPO held a meeting with police officers wherein he warned them of stern action if anyone of them found guilty of corruption or unfair arrest of a citizen.

He said that the police will make all-out efforts to arrest the criminals wanted in different cases, adding that investigation will be carried out purely on merit.

He pointed out that the police will carry forward the slogan of DPO Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi "to serve masses to earn the blessings of the Almighty."