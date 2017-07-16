The weather has become pleasant as monsoon continues across the country, and rain is forecasted in lower Sindh, upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Balochistan and Kashmir on Sunday.

It rained in Karachi early morning and the atmosphere became delightful. Clouds have covered the city and cool breeze is blowing. The Karachiites have made picnic programs as well due to the wonderful weather on holiday.

The Met Office has predicted heavy rainfall in Karachi on Sunday and Monday along with Hyderabad and Nawabshah.

Furthermore, rain and thunderstorm are forecasted to continue in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Gujranwala, KP and Balochistan till Wednesday. Fear of land sliding is also there in the mountain areas.