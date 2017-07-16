ISLAMABAD - Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has expressed hope that next week will be the last week of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in his office.

In an interview with a US paper on Saturday, Imran Khan said a farewell ceremony will be organised in honour of PM Sharif next week.

He said that dark night of corruption and looting is going to end soon.

The PTI chairman said that he had demanded for receipts when names of children of PM were surfaced in Pamana leaks.

He further said that Sharif told a lie in the court and tried to deceive the court.

Imran said now criminal proceedings will be held against the Premier.

He said under Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution, PM Nawaz was disqualified and no more eligible to hold the PM’s office.



INP