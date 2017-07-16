ISLAMABAD - The opposition is still indecisive to force the government to call the National Assembly session to initiate debate on final Investigation Report of Joint Investigation Team (JIT).

The requisition, signed by all opposition parties, might be submitted in the National Assembly Secretariat after sensing mood of the Supreme Court on its first hearing on July 17, parliamentary sources told The Nation.

The final Investigation Report of Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has been submitted to apex court and the SC will take up the issue for hearing on July 17.

The main purpose of submitting requisition is to discuss the report of JIT on the floor of parliament.

Main opposition parties – PTI and PPP - in the wake of JIT report, have unanimously demanded resignation of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Only two parties - ANP and Qaumi Wattan Party (QWP)- have asked other opposition parties not to press for Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s resignation and wait for the court’s final verdict in the Panama leaks case.

The opposition parliamentary parties have also made it clear that the assemblies should stay for continuity of the democratic system.

The final JIT report found “glaring disparities” between the Sharif family’s known sources of income and their actual wealth. PPP Chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PTI Chairman Imran Khan called for the PM’s resignation soon after the submission of the JIT report.

Prime Minister Sharif has, however, said that he would neither quit nor dissolve the National Assembly as he had done ‘nothing wrong’ and would not succumb to the pressure.

Parliamentary sources said that the opposition leader with the consultation of other opposition parties would decide to submit the requisition on Tuesday. “Opposition side is still reluctant to move the signed requisition as regular session has also been scheduled on July 30,” sources in opposition parties shared.

The speaker, under Article 54 (3) of the constitution, is bound to convene a session within 14 days on submission of the requisition for the National Assembly session under Article 54 (3) of the Constitution.

They said the government side can ignore the requisition of National Assembly for 14 days and summon the session as per schedule date (30 July). “The opposition on this situation might submit requisition in NA only for pressure tactics, as otherwise it would have no value,” they said.

Political pundits were of the view that the government side would wish to go for regular National Assembly session and ignore the requisition, if submitted by opposition. “The government side always prefers to call regular session in case the opposition submits any requisition in the NA secretariat,” they said.

Furthermore, it was also reported that NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq was also called from London with the message to cut short his visit. If the government feels situation is going in its favour then it might summon the NA session immediately,” they said.

