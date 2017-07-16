KARACHI - Pakistan’s top military officer Saturday said the country is desirous of peace but it can’t ignore enemy’s hostile activities and therefore is taking effective counter measures.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen Zubair Mahmood Hayat said India was targeting the $50 billion China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project through ‘subversive activities’.

Addressing as chief guest at the passing out parade at Pakistan Naval Academy, PNS RAHBAR, he also said that peace and stability in Afghanistan was vital for regional security.

“Pakistan seeks harmonious and peaceful co-existence with all countries, especially our neighbours,” said Zubair, the only four-star general besides army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

“We desire to work with our allies, friends and partners to bring peace, security, stability and prosperity to the region and beyond. However, our quest for peace and stability has to be in consonance with our national interest, sovereign rights and national pride.”

The CJCSC said Pakistan was fully aware of threats from hostile intelligence agencies, especially India’s Research and Analysis Wing which is targeting the CPEC thorough “subversive activities”.

The enemies are operating from Afghanistan and other locations to create unrest in Pakistan in general and Balochistan in particular. Their designs are well known and Pakistan was taking effective counter measures for national security, he held.

The chief guest further said “to deal with these challenges, we are committed to undertake synergetic efforts at the national level and Armed Forces have a pivotal role to play in this regard.”

General Zubair said that with the rapid development of CPEC, Gwadar as its pivot, the maritime security all along the coast has assumed added significance. In the current scenario, a potent and modern navy is indispensable.

He said that it is satisfying to note that Pakistan Navy has raised Task Forece-88 for maritime security of Gwadar port to address conventional as well as sub conventional threats.

He congratulated the pass outs of the 107th Midshipmen and 16th Short Service Commission Course Commissioning Parade comprising 72 Pakistani and 28 officers from friendly countries.

Extending felicitations on achieving this milestone, the chief guest urged the graduating officers to hold fast to the qualities of honour, integrity and selfless devotion. He encouraged them to develop trust and confidence in their team and instil in them a true spirit of unity of purpose.

He expressed his satisfaction to note that Pakistan Navy is extending support in training future officers of friendly nations. He hoped that they would prove worthy of their mettle in their respective navies.

Upon his arrival, the chief guest was received by Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah.

Earlier in his welcome address, Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy highlighted the salient features of the officers training.

He apprised the audience that the commissioning term comprised 80 Midshipmen including 52 from Pakistan and 28 from allied countries. He added that 20 cadets from Short Service Commission Officers batch are also being passed out.

The commandant highlighted that cadets from Bahrain, Jordan, Maldives, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka and Turkmenistan are also undergoing training at Pakistan Naval Academy.

Later, Genral Zubair gave away prizes to the winners. Midshipman Ahmed Faraz was awarded the coveted Sword of Honour for his overall best performance.

Midshipman Sarmad Arif won the Academy’s Dirk, Cadet Muhammad Fazal Kabeer clinched the Commandant Gold Medal and Cadet Syed Irtaza Haider Naqvi was given Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gold Medal. Cadet Akmadov Mamet from Turkmenistan was awarded Chief of the Naval Staff Gold Medal.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of senior military officers, ambassadors, defence attaches of various countries, civil dignitaries and parents of passing out midshipmen and cadets.

Our Staff Reporter/Agencies