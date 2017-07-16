SHEIKHUPURA:- PML-N MPA Sardar Irfan Dogar has denied reports about his defection to PTI, saying he will live and die with Nawaz Sharif and his party throughout his life. Talking to media here on Saturday, MPA Sardar Irfan Dogar said that reports making rounds through TV talk shows regarding his defection to PTI. "All such reports and claims are false and unfounded since my ancestors also belonged to the PML-N," he declared, adding that he could never think about leaving the party.–Online

He announced to take the TV channel to court for airing false news and said that he will remain loyal to his party.