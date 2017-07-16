Balochistan police have registered yet another case against MPA Abdul Majeed Achakzai for driving an unregistered vehicle.

Civil Lines police registered case against the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party MPA on Wednesday after forensic examination of his vehicle which ran over a traffic police official on June 20 showed that it was unregistered.

According to the reports, the engine and chassis number of the land cruiser had also been tampered with.

This shows that the MPA had illegally converted an unregistered vehicle into his official vehicle.