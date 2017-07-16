LAHORE - The JIT investigations have found a glaring contradiction in the statement made by Rehman Malik about the offshore companies of Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

According to the statement of Rehman Malik report, Hans Rudolf Wegmuller, (reportedly direct contact of Nawaz Sharif), got Shamrock Consulting Corporation (an offshore company) registered in British Virgin Islands (BVI) on May 1, 1992, having authorised capital of USD 50,000. Funds amounting to $ 350,000 were transferred from Shamrock Consulting Corporation to the Hans Rudolf Wegmuller account in Banque Poribasen-Suisse Zurich, by two transactions in February 93. Nescoll Ltd & Nielsen enterprises (presumably owned by Maryam awaz) were registered as offshore companies in British Virgin Islands through Hans Rudolf Wegmuller on January 27, 1993, and April 14, 94, respectively. However, when Rehman Malik appeared before the JIT, he stated that this information was provided by a source and there was no documentary evidence available except a couple of documents that he had handed over to the then NAB chairman Gen (r) Amjad. In his statement before the JIT, Amjad, however, stated that he met Rehman Malik only once and it was a chance meeting and no document was provided to him in that meeting.

The JIT found that Sharifs opened/operated a number of benamidar accounts through First Hajveri Modarba of Ishaq Dar and a banker, Javed Kayani, which benefited the business concerns of the Sharifs through obtaining loan facilities and transferring money abroad. The benamidar foreign currency accounts were opened in the names of Sikandra Masood Qazi, Talat Masood Qazi and other members of these UK nationals by the FHM on the direct instructions of Nawaz Sharif. During the same period, two benamidar FCAs were also opened by Naeem Mahmood in the names of Kashif Masood Qazi and Nuzhat Gohar Qazi. These FCAs in the names of Qazi family members were operated by Ishaq Dar and Naeem Mehmood under the instructions of Nawaz Sharif and were used for transfer of foreign currency funds of Nawaz Sharif abroad (for the purchase of offshore companies and properties). Two previously opened foreign currency accounts of Saeed Ahmad (former director and shareholder of Modabra Company and a close friend of Ishaq Dar) and Musa Ghani (nephew of the wife of Ishaq Dar) were also used for the same purpose. Various FCAs were opened in different banks.



SAJID ZIA