Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s (PTI) Naz Baloch has joined Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) by saying PTI is a ‘male chauvinist’ party.

In a press conference Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah announced that Naz Baloch has joined PPP. He welcomed her on behalf of the party.

Naz Baloch said, “It feels as if Iam back home. My father was part of PPP.”

She said, “I have grown up with the teachings of democratic norms, due to which I will not throw mud on them, but when I joined PTI it raised a slogan of change. Unfortunately they did not bring change in the country but in the party.”

“PTI is more focused on Punjab, the center, as compared to Sindh. Imran sb did not give time to Sindh nor the organization,” Naz Baloch said.

Regarding youth she said, “There is no youth representation, which was also promised during elections.”

In terms of decisions within the party she said, “Male chauvinism is very open, women are not heard nor are in the decision making posts. No one comes forward apart from four faces, it’s like musical chairs in intra-party elections.”

She praised PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as true representative of the people, of democracy and women rights.