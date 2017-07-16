SIALKOT - Heavy rain lashed entire Sialkot district after the two-day long dry spell. It started early in the morning and remained continued the whole day intermittently, inundating all the low-lying urban and rural areas here.

It remained dark cloudy with the loud thunder of the clouds. The People enjoyed with the pleasant weather. The people including children and youth came out on the roads and in the streets to enjoy the rain.

A large number of children were found busy floating the "paper boats" in the rainwater in the streets. Meanwhile, water level increased to 92,232 cusecs in River Chenab at Head Marala-Sialkot on Satturday.

Acting Deputy Commissioner Umer Sher said that the entire flood situation was totally under control, as all the river and seasonal Nullahs were flowing normally in the district. He said that district administration was monitoring the flood situation regularly.

Meanwhile, Municipal Corporation allocated Rs170 million for the purchase of suitable land in the outskirts of Sialkot city for establishing a trash dumping point. There is no proper trash dumping point in Sialkot for the purpose. Mayor Tauheed Akhtar told newsmen that Sialkot lacked garbage dumping point due to which the Corporation's sanitation staff had also been facing a great ordeal in dumping garbage. He said that the Sialkot Municipal Corporation has allocated Rs170 million for establishing a dumping point as the officials have started searching suitable land in the outskirts of Sialkot city.

Pesticides seized in raid

A team of agriculture department raided a pesticides selling shop of accused Waqas Rana at Ranjhai-Daska. The team led by Assistant Director Agriculture Sialkot Muhammad Latif seized big quantity of fake pesticides.

Daska Saddar police have started investigation after registering a case against the accused, with no arrest, in this regard.

Meanwhile, a special team of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) raided at Narowal and arrested two notorious accused human traffickers Talib Hussain and Islamuddin.

The accused send the innocent people from Narowal to abroad illegally after getting the big amounts from them. The FIA has sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases against them. Further investigations were underway.