ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday said that the ruling party had nothing to say in its defence over Panama Papers case except for calling the report of the joint investigation team (JIT) a “conspiracy against democracy”.

PTI Secretary Information Shafqat Mehmood in a press statement said that the problem the Sharif family was facing was that they had no legal explanation to protect their ill-gotten money.

“It is true that Sharifs have no trail of wealth amounting billions of rupees and the nation knows that the difficulties Sharif family is facing are not a result of an international conspiracy but because of its corruption and money laundering,” he said.

Mehmood said that the PML-N had nothing to say in its defence except for calling the accountability process some sort of “internal or external conspiracy”.

He was responding to the remarks made by Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique that Panama Papers was an “international conspiracy” against the PML-N.

“Saad Rafique should advise its leadership to present them before the court instead of giving vague statements,” Mehmood said.

He called it bad politics of the Sharif family to hide behind so-called conspiracy theories to save their money acquired from illegal sources.

This is a clear-cut effort to evade accountability, Mehmood said, adding that the accountability of the Sharif family was as clear as writing on the wall.

He, while pointing towards some federal ministers, said that those who were defending the Sharif family were also involved in the looting of national exchequer and they would also be held accountable along with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Meanwhile, in a separate press statement, PTI Deputy Secretary General Murad Saeed, while responding to the statements of JUI-F chief Maulana Faazlur Rehman said that nation was least interested in “maulana’s ludicrous rants keeping in view his rapacious political philosophy.”

Maulana defends democracy only when he gets his palms greased, he alleged.

Saeed stated that in maulana’s point of view such kind of democracy was extremely deadly for the country in which he could not get the opportunity to earn wealth.

He further said that neither did maulana ever thought about the country nor he had any idea of national interest.

Kashmir Committee of the parliament became practically inactive after the JUI-F chief assumed its chairmanship, and irony is that the Kashmiri leadership is pleading to extricate the committee from maulana, he remarked.

Saeed further said that the maulana must understand the fact that the nation could not be “trapped” again.

Slamming Maulana Fazlur Rehman, he stated that maulana would find no one to rely upon and soon Nawaz Sharif’s removal would lead him to destitution.

