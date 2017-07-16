LAHORE - PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain yesterday phoned different political leaders from Sindh and discussed with them the prevailing political situation.

A statement issued from Muslim League House said Ch Shujaat phoned MQM-Pakistan chief Farooq Sattar, PML-F President Sibghatullah Rashdi Pir Pagaro and Pak Sarzameen Party head Mustafa Kamal.

Chaudhrys are establishing contacts to unite the opposition parties on a single platform and exert pressure on the prime minister for resignation in the wake of the JIT report on Sharif family’s alleged money laundering. Ch Shujaat was of the view that PML-N hegemony could not be challenged if the opposition remained divided.

“Ch Shujaat discussed with these leaders the political scenario, present internal and external situation, resignation of Nawaz Sharif in the context of the Panama case inquiry report and possibility of a joint strategy of the opposition,” read the statement.

Talking to the leaders, Ch Shujaat said the opposition parties must unit in the present situation to exert pressure on the prime minister for resignation and steer the nation out of the prevailing crisis. “The opposition parties should also shun their mutual differences for the national cause, he added.

