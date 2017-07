RAWALPINDI: Unidentified men shot dead a policeman within the limits of the Airport police jurisdiction in Rawalpindi.

According to Police officials, “Martyred policeman, identified as constable Mohammad Siddiq, his duty had finished and was returning back to his quarter when unidentified men opened fire.”

He received seven bullets and died on the spot, as per official statement. His body has been sent to a hospital for post-mortem. Police said the deceased belonged to Shakargarh, Punjab.