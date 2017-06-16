MULTAN - The district police have evolved a foolproof security plan in connection with upcoming Youm-e-Shahadat-e-Hazrat Ali (RA) on 21st of Ramazan and over 2000 cops will be deployed on the day. “Security is on high alert in Multan. No saboteur will be allowed to sabotage peace,” declared CPO Ahsan Younus during a meeting held to review security measures.

A total of 21 processions will be brought out by the faithful out of which two have been put into A category, 10 B and the remaining C. Similarly, three majalis (congregations) fall in A category and six B. As many as four SPs will supervise the security plan and 13 DSPs, 29 Inspectors, 1681 male constables and 49 lady constables will work under them. The CPO has issued direction to all the SHOs and DSPs to inspect the route of the processions before the day and ensure ban on wall chalking, posters and loudspeakers.

Earlier, the DC Nadir Chattha said that strict arrangements were made to thwart the vicious designs of terrorists. He directed all officials of district administration to fully cooperate with police in maintaining law and order. He directed all TMOs to immediately remove encroachments from the routes of mourning processions.

He issued order for installation of power generators on the routes of processions to avoid power failures. He said that illuminated routes would help police ensure the security of the mourners. He asked concerned officials to immediately repair all broken roads on the routes and ensure sewerage and sanitation arrangements. He directed health authorities and Rescue 1122 to establish first aid camps and deploy ambulances with the processions. He further asked the TMOs to maintain liaison with the organizers of the processions so that their complaints could be addressed immediately. He warned that no negligence in arrangements would be tolerated.