RAWALPINDI: Two terrorists were killed during an operation in Dera Ghazi Khan, the Inter Services Public Relations said on Friday.

According to the statement from ISPR, terrorists were planning an attack on Youm-e-Ali processions and religious events (on Saturday).

ISPR’s statement claims that Officials of the Punjab Rangers, foiled a major terrorist incident with the help of intelligence-based action, as part of Operation Raddul Fasaad.

While three suspected terrorists were able to flee from Chak Beli area in Rawalpindi when an operation was launched.

According to SHO Basharat Abbas, suspected terrorists left behind three hand grenades and explosives. They planned of attacking a grid station in the city. Bomb Disposal Squad team was called to defuse the explosives.