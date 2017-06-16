SHEIKHUPURA/CHINIOT - The entire staffers of district and five tehsils administrations health and revenue departments have been deployed at 11 Ramazan bazaars in an around the city causing great inconvenience and hardship to the citizens.

Citizen Welfare Society chairman Allah Yar Bhatti while talking to media said whenever citizens visit the offices to get their work done they find the staffers absent. The people come from far-flung areas but return disappointed when there problems remain unresolved. The chairman demanded the deputy commissioner leave some staffer at offices so the people could get their problem resolved.

Meanwhile, a Chiniot district administration team reviewed the provision of subsidised flour to public at selected shops. Deputy Commissioner Ayub Khan paid a visit to various bazaars and markets to check the availability of flour bags being sold at selected stores. The DC directed the shopkeepers to ensure smooth selling of Atta bags at subisidised price and overcharging will be treated as offence.

Meanwhile, he also paid a visit to Mohallah Ghafoor Abad where the tough tiles were being laid on the main bazaars. A number of people gathered there and complained against the poor quality of concrete tiles which are being broken soon after being laid.

The DC directed the authorities concerned to take action against the contractor and replace the tiles with those of standard quality. He also visited Ramazan Bazaar and inquired from customers about availability, quality and prices of the commodities being sold there.

Talking to media, he told that Ramazan bazaars are a great success of the government and it has decided to convert these bazaars into Eid bazaars.