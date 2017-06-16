MUZAFFARGARH: Chairman MNA of Awami Raj Party, Jamshed Dasti has been granted bail in a murder case yesterday. He was ordered to submit surety bonds of Rs. 200,000 by additional sessions judge Rashid Anjum who approved his bail. In 2015, Jamshed Dasti was nominated as a co-accused in murder case with the city police station Muzaffargarh. In three different cases, different courts have bailed out him.

The plea of police seeking further physical remand of Dasti has been rejected by ATC DG Khan. Until 19, the court adjourned the hearing.