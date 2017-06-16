MUZAFFARGARH/Bahawalpur - Tight security arrangements have been made for the martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (RA) being marked on 21st of Ramazan while the police have sought Ulema’s cooperation to ensure peace and religious harmony on the occasion.

Chairing a meeting of District Peace Committee on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner Saif Anwar Jappa said that clerics and leaders from all schools of thought would be with the district administration. He said that screening of the routes of all mourning processions as well as Imambargahs had been done.

He said that the departments concerned have been issued directives to fix streetlights. He said that police, Rescue 1122, Civil Defence and all other departments would accompany the mourning processions. He disclosed that the security would be put on red alert on the martyrdom day and additional troops would be deployed to keep the route clear. He disclosed that the police have also released a foolproof security plan.

District Chairman Umar Khan Gophang said that the District Council staff would start operation against encroachments while the broken roads on the routes would be repaired. On the occasion, the DC and DPO Awais Aghmed Malik emphasised the Ulema to play their active role for maintaining brotherhood and stability in Muzaffargarh district from their platforms and to unveil those spreading sectarianism.

Saif Anwar asked the Ulema to raise an effective voice to promote religious harmony. He further said that they also educate the people about the brotherhood and religious harmony.

The DC made it clear that no hate speeches, writings and wall chalking would be allowed. In the meeting, the Ulema presented their proposals with regard to security, loadshedding and parking on which the DC assured that implementation would be made on the positive proposals.

On the occasion, the DPO said that the lady police would be deputed for the female processions while police officers and Jawans would perform security duties outside the Imambargahs. The DPO also said that all the security arrangement for Yoma-l-Ali were finalised. He said police had been directed to intensify patrolling in their respective areas and checking at the entry as well as exit places would be further strengthened.

Parking lots would be far away from the processions with proper security arrangements there and metal detectors would be used at entry and exit points. DSP Irfan Butt, DSP Imran RazaqMulana Syed Mahboob Azad, Amir Jammat, Qari Abdul Ghaffar, South Punjab Global union of Journalist President Khalid Mehmood Zaffar Chaudhry and Allama Shafique-ur-Rehman Azad were also present.

Also in Bahawalpur, security arrangements have been completed and security plan has been issued. More than 1,200 police officials and volunteers have been deployed to ensure peace ont the occasion, said District Police Officer Dr Akhtar Abbas.

On the day, 5 processions and 29 Majlis will be held from which 2 of them have been declared sensitive.

On the processions and Majalis more than 1,200 police officials, special police and national volunteers along with the DSPs will observe their security duties; SDPOs and SHOs have been directed to check and brief each of the officials before the start of their security duty.

He directed SDPOs and SHOs ensure the presence of officials deployed on duty points, security duties on the rooftops on the rout of the processions be ensured. Parking be established at least 300 to 500 meter away from the location of procession and gathering, he further said.

Lady police officials will deployed on the Majalis of women, everyone participating in the processions and gatherings will be frisked before entering during the processions.

Police officials and SHOs on the level of police stations will conduct meetings with the peace committees to make appropriate arrangements in connection with the occasion while peace committee members will remain in contact and control room will be established in the district police office under the supervision of DSP Legal Kanwar Qasim.