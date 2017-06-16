Erosion in the ranks of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in Punjab continued Friday as party stalwart Imtiaz Safdar Warraich joined the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

PTI Chairman Imran Khan welcomed Warraich into the party at a press conference at Bani Gala in Islamabad.

Warraich's switch to the PTI is the fourth major blow to the PPP’s Gujranwala division, home of the party’s central Punjab president Qamar Zaman Kaira.

Within the last one month, party stalwarts Nazar Muhammad Gondalfrom Mandi Bahauddin, Nawabzada Ghazanfar Ali Gul from Gujrat and Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan from Sialkot have abandoned the PPP ship. While Gul is yet to join another political party, Gondal and Dr Awan have thrown in their lot with the PTI.

PPP founding member Ghulam Mustafa Khar also joined PTI in April this year.