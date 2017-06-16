PESHAWAR: The government aimed of engaging the Pakistan army to investigate and check illegal harvesting of natural forests in the province and act against culprit, Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Pervaiz Khattak said yesterday.

Giving a policy statement in the provincial assembly, the CM said in the name of windfall trees, political elites and lawmakers had facilitated the ‘timber mafia’ in the past by approving forest policies.

“During the last 10 years, the timber mafia had harvested green trees worth Rs200 billion, but to ensure the protection of natural forests vanishing rapidly, the present government has scrapped the windfall trees and other ill-planned policies,” he said.

Mr. Khattak said, due to the ruthless harvesting of green trees, mountains in Malakand and Hazara regions had discarded.

Informs PA ad hoc, contract employees to be regularized.

He said during the last 70 years,around 700 million trees had been planted in the province.

“Currently, to stop illegal harvesting and transportation of timber we are engaging Pakistan army, from the forest covered areas,” he added that the ban had been imposed on the movement of timber.

The CM said, in the province the ongoing billion trees tsunami afforestation project was very successful.

The Pakistan Army has been on the ground in the province since 2007 to assist the civil administration in eliminating militancy.

Mr. Khattak alleged that according to the report of World Wildlife Fund that the success rate was 80 percent of the afforestation project of plantation carried out the tsunami.

He added that the proposal had received recognition and appreciation internationally.

The CM announced that the government would regularize the services of adhoc and contractual employees, while the up gradation of all employees would be announced all together.

He tinted the achievements of his government and insisted that in different sectors, the province was on the path to progress, after landmark reforms especially health, education, police and industry.

Mr Khattak said in 2013, industrialists and investors were fleeing the province due to lawlessness, extortion and kidnapping for ransom.

He said when the PTI formed government in the province in 2013, the situation was serious as the system wasn’t delivering.

“Though, Allah helped us. Now, the situation has fundamentally enhanced and better,” he said, adding that extortion and kidnapping had been controlled to a great extent, while investors had returned. The CM gave its credit to the Pakistan Army, police and other law-enforcement agencies for improving the law and order situation in the province.

He said in the province, the Zarb-i-Azb military operation and border management had put positive impact on the law and order situation.

“After improvement and implementation of law and order situation and reforms, the province is now moving forward,” he claimed, adding that in the affairs of police and other departments, political interference had come to an end.

Mr Khattak said his government had done remarkable service for the Islamisation of society. He said the government had declared Nazra-i-Quran compulsory from grade one to grade five in schools and translation of the Holy Quran from grade five to grade 12.

The CM said dowry system would be declared illegal through legislation while interest on private loans had been banned.

He said the government had appointed 35,000 teachers, while 10,000 more were being recruited.

“The National Testing Service has made all recruitments,” he said.

Mr Khattak said, at health facilities, the shortage of doctors and allied staff members had ended and across the province, qualified doctors were available.

1.4 million Health insurance cards had been distributed to the people and the issuance of one million more was in the pipeline, he sustained.

The CM said that the government had allocated Rs1 billion for the repairing of damaged equipment and machines in public sector hospitals while it required Rs14 billion.

The house approved 10 demands for grants, after completing discussion on supplementary budget.

The opposition members condemned the government’s energy policy, planning and development.

Speaker Asad Qaisar adjourned the sitting until 2pm today.