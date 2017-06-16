n Beijing, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat and China’s top political advisor Yu Zhengshng has held a meeting.

The Chinese leader appreciated Pakistan government and military’s firm support in fighting terrorism.

To safeguard the security of both countries as well as regional peace and stability, he called on both sides to enhance and improve military –to-military cooperation.

Pakistan has been determined to increase cooperation between two militaries and guaranteed to provide security to Chinese engineers and technician working on CPEC projects in Pakistan, General Zubair Mahmood Hayat said.