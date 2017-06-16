TOBA TEK SINGH - The brick-kiln workers including women and children staged a protest outside the office of district labour officer, demanding implementation of the government fixed rates and other privileges.

Addressing the participants, Pakistan Bhatta Mazdoor Union (PBMU) leaders - Muhammad Shabbir, Muhammad Ashfaq and Sajida Perveen said the labour department failed to implement the Punjab government’s notification for Rs1,036 pay per 1,000 bricks to the brick-kiln workers. They alleged that the labour department officials are siding with kiln owners instead of resolving complaints of the workers. They regretted that children of the kiln workers have been admitted in schools but majority of them are awaiting for provision of free textbooks, uniform, bags, stationery and financial assistance by the government. They warned to stage massive protests if their demands are not met.