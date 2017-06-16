MULTAN - The Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) will set up an agricultural college in Bahadur Sub Campus Layyah while a BSc (Hons) Poultry Sciences course will be launched at Veterinary Sciences department in next academic session.

The decisions were made during a meeting of Academic Council of BZU held here with Vice Chancellor Dr Tahir Ameen in the chair on Thursday. The council also approved a BEd programme for Education Department, an MPhil programme for Environmental Sciences and all 146 items proposed by different disciplines’ boards of studies, board of faculty and deans committee.

Speaking on the occasion, the VC said that the varsity moved forward successfully on the path of progress, research and education. He said that the BZU promoted international standard research and all-out efforts would be made to further improve quality of research and education.

Earlier, the council elected Prof Abdul Qudoos Sohaib and Dr Javed Ahmad as members of Finance and Planning Committee.

MC LAUNCHES CLEAN-UP DRIVE

The district administration and Municipal Corporation launched a joint operation against encroachments in different areas of Multan on Thursday. The anti-encroachment teams demolished illegal constructions in Ghanta Ghar, Hussain Agahi, Tughlaq Road and Sooraj Kund. District government sources said that the operation was jointly led by AC Headquarters Farooq Dogar and Chief Officer of Municipal Corporation Manzoor Wattoo during which carts, goods and other valuables were taken into custody. The operation was jointly executed by anti-encroachment team, police and volunteers.

The AC Headquarters Farooq Dogar issued a warning to the shopkeepers to refrain from developing encroachments otherwise strict action would be taken against them. He declared that the operation would continue till complete elimination of encroachments from Multan.