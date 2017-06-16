Security forces Friday seized a large cache of weapons during an intelligence-based operation in the villages of Sar Kunr and Manzr Khel of Datta Khel district, North Waziristan Agency.

A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations said the recovered arms and ammunition include 12.7mm guns, heavy machine guns, sub-machine guns and their respective ammunition boxes.

The seized weapons also included a missile launcher, pistols, "large number" of RPG ammunition of various calibres, Dragunov rifles, 107mm rockets, SBRL, and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) along with their detonators, it added.