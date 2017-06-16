QUETTA:- An earthquake of moderate intensity measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale jolted Quetta and its adjoining areas early Thursday morning. People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses of the Holy Quran. No loss of life or damage to property was reported in the earthquake. According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the epicentre of the earthquake was located in Nokundi area of Balochistan.–INP