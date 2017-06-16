ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Thursday welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s offer to mediate between Islamabad and New Delhi to ease tension in South Asia.

Addressing a weekly media briefing here, Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said that Pakistan welcomed UNSC’s permanent member Russia’s attention and intention to play a role in this longstanding issue on the UNSC agenda.

He said over the years, Pakistan-Russia relations had deepened with increased exchange of high-level visits and continued dialogues on important regional and international issues.

“The relationship is following a positive trajectory. Both sides have signed defence agreement, held joint military exercises and Russia is investing $2 billion in the South-North gas pipeline project. There is tremendous scope for enhancing ties further, particularly in political, economic and trade, energy, defence, culture and education fields,” he said.

He said President Putin was a world leader and a statesman. “We would extend a very warm welcome to him when he decides to visit Pakistan,” he said.

Zakaria said that there was a growing realisation and concern among the regional countries and the UN as well on the threat to peace in the region due to Indian unprovoked hostility on the Line of Control and the Working Boundary.

“Indian attempts to distract the world attention from the brutalities its occupation forces have unleashed on unarmed Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir have endangered peace and security in the Sub-Continent and beyond,” he said.

To a question about India’s claim that Kashmir cannot be taken to the International Court of Justice, he said: “Sushma Swaraj made a statement about taking the matter of Kashmir to ICJ but Pakistan is a sovereign country and reserves the right to take up any matter at any forum it deems appropriate. As for Kashmir, it is an internationally recognised dispute and outstanding on the UNSC agenda. Pakistan’s position is consistent that we call for an early implementation of the relevant UNSC resolutions on Kashmir, which promise the right of self-determination to the Kashmiri people under a UN-supervised plebiscite.”

On Saudi-Qatar tension, he said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif met with King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz and discussed the regional situation with his host and expressed the solidarity with the Saudi nation for the security of the holy land.

“About sending troops to Qatar, we have issued a press release, which is available on our website, in which we negated those reports,” he said.

About Jamaat-e-Islamic Afghanistan boycott of the Kabul process, which indicated internal political divide, Zakaria said: “This is an internal political issue of Afghanistan. Pakistan has always continued to emphasise that internal unity amongst the Afghan ranks is important for promoting peace and stability in Afghanistan.”

He said that Pakistan had always urged and continued to emphasise the need for promoting unity and solidarity for working towards a political solution of Afghan issue.

He said that there were assessment reports on the situation in Afghanistan that say that the factors responsible are internal to Afghanistan and, therefore, should be addressed accordingly.

“As for blame game, it benefits only those who do not want to peace in Afghanistan. Pakistan has high stakes in peace in Afghanistan. Peace and stability in Afghanistan is in Pakistan’s interest,” the spokesperson added.

He said Pakistan is affected by instability in Afghanistan more than any other country. “The US State Department spokesperson has also recently stated that ‘political solution rather than military solution would eventually bring peace to Afghanistan.’ Troops surge is a decision of the US government,” he said.

However, he said on peace and stability in Afghanistan, Pakistan has continued to reiterate that “it is our desire that concerted efforts should be made for lasting peace in Afghanistan.”

He said Pakistan would benefit more from a peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan rather than an unstable Afghanistan. “We believe that a lasting solution to Afghan conflict could be achieved through an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace process. However, we understand that increase in US/NATO troops is being done for strengthening capacity building of Afghan security forces,” he added.

He said the meeting between Prime Minister Sharif and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation was very constructive.

“We have consistently emphasised that a politically negotiated settlement is imperative for the Afghan conflict. Quadrilateral Coordination Group is an effective forum in this regard. In this context, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and President Ashraf Ghani reiterated their willingness to advance peace process through QCG provided other member states agree to this proposal. We believe that it is a positive development,” Zakaria said.

About the increasing footprint of Daesh in Afghanistan, he said: “We have responded to this question a number of times. The war-like situation in Afghanistan is going on for the last 40 years and has given space to non-state actors and various terrorist organisations, who have held sway in the ungoverned spaces. This is a matter of concern for not just Pakistan, but all the countries in the region.”

He said China was an important partner in efforts to bring peace and stability in Afghanistan. “Both China and Pakistan are working closely under the initiatives like QCG, Heart of Asia which are aimed at bringing lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan,” he said.

CHINA TO MEDIATE BETWEEN PAKISTAN, AFGHANISTAN: SARTAJ

PM’s Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz said that China had expressed its willingness to mediate between Pakistan and Afghanistan for improving their bilateral ties.

In an interview, he said China will facilitate the negotiations between the two neighbours. The adviser said that China was ready to mediate a rapprochement between Afghanistan and Pakistan and for this purpose China’s foreign minister will undertake visits to Kabul and Islamabad in the current month.

He said that the meeting between Afghan President Ghani PM Sharif in Astana took place in a friendly environment. Aziz said China wanted good relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Zakaria said that last month the “Belt and Road Forum” was held in Beijing and was attended by Pakistan, the leadership of many countries and over a 100 different representatives.

“Pakistan is connected to the One-Belt One-Road (OOR) initiative through CPEC, which is a flagship project of the OBOR. The OBOR is a connectivity and economic development initiative that aims to connect Asia with Europe and later Africa,” he said.

Asked about the video of the killing of the Chinese couple in Balochistan, he said Pakistan had very close relationship with China. “You are well aware of the strength of this relationship. With reference to the abducted Chinese couple, you must have seen statements from Chinese spokesperson, and the one issued from this podium,” he said.

He said that the government of Pakistan regarded this as a matter of utmost gravity and seriousness. Since the occurrence of the incident, the law enforcement agencies have been making all-out efforts to trace and apprehend the perpetrators of the crime and taking all possible measures.

“The governments of Pakistan and China are also working together and coordinating on the issue. For operational details, you may contact the relevant agencies. I wish to highlight that the two abducted persons were not related to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor,” he said.

To a question, he said it was sad that several Sikh pilgrims failed to reach Lahore to attend the 10-day Jorr Mela, which marked the death anniversary of Arjun Dev after they were stopped at Attari by Indian authorities.