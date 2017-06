PESHAWAR: At Peshawar’s police Lines area, the funeral prayers of police personnel were held, today.

In Peshawar’s Chamkani vicinity late Thursday, unknown motorcyclists opened fire on a police vehicle. Killing three policemen and injuring one.

One suspect was killed in response to the firing from police on attack.

The funeral of the policemen was attended by Governor KPK, Core Commander and Inspector General of Police.